Talk about a lousy neighbor. A federal appeals court has halted an Environmental Protection Agency regulation meant to reduce air pollution in Missouri that drifts into neighboring states. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is crowing about the ruling, which was made at his behest. Sorry, but threatening the health of Missourians and others is nothing to crow about.
At issue is a “good neighbor” regulation the EPA implemented in March enforcing pollution rules when industry in one state sends pollution over state borders. This qualifies as the most basic of common sense. Obviously, air pollution from coal plants, smoke stacks and other sources doesn’t observe state boundaries.
For areas like St. Louis, where industrial pollution on both sides of the border with Illinois makes Missourians as much the pollution victims as victimizers, depending on wind direction, it’s as much a protection as a restriction.
But Bailey — who appears intent in his new job on demonstrating there’s no right-wing trope he won’t embrace — challenged the regulation as “constitutional overreach,” won a stay from the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and promptly started publicizing it as a victory against the dreaded Biden administration.
A victory for whom? Certainly not for asthmatic kids in St. Louis who, as a Sierra Club representative put it, “had to start their summer with a higher risk of coughing, asthma attacks, and chest pain.”
Especially ironic is Bailey’s contention that the regulation was some unacceptable violation of the conservative principle of local control. He alleges the regulation attempts to “displace Missouri’s ability to set our own energy policy.”
Really. How about local school districts’ ability to set their own pandemic safety policies without the long arm of the Missouri attorney general’s office under Bailey’s predecessor, now-Sen. Eric Schmitt, harassing them with lawsuits designed to force them to ignore advice from federal health experts? That stunt, like this one, endangered Missouri kids, but Bailey has never to our knowledge even questioned it.
Or how about the ability of local public libraries to set their own rules regarding age-appropriate books without having Bailey’s fellow statewide Republican office-holder, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, burdening them with an unnecessary rule to file procedural plans with his office? Again, no pushback from Bailey.
Then there is the ultimate “overreach” by government: when it imposes itself into citizens’ personal medical decisions. Yet Bailey is all-in on his party’s relentless campaign to prevent Missouri women from having any reproductive choice whatsoever — and he personally led the charge to deny trans citizens and their doctors power over their own decisions.
The EPA should appeal this pro-polluters’ court ruling immediately. And Bailey should at least pretend to prioritize working for the benefit of Missouri citizens over seeking out partisan press-release fodder.
