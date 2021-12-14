The day that their offspring move out can be a challenging one for many parents, especially if they enjoyed a particularly close relationship.
In my case, when I announced that I would be moving out after marrying my sweetie, Nancy, you would have thought that my father had just won the lottery. The man was downright giddy, which may speak volumes about the relationship I had with my dad.
As for my mother, the news of my pending departure was not greeted with backflips. Any disappointment over my planned change of address I am sure was offset by the fact she was gaining a daughter in Nancy, who my mom never made a secret of the fact that my future bride was her favorite all along to win the "Marry My Son Sweepstakes."
For various reasons I have seen five Henley children spread their wings and leave the "nest" for an assortment of reasons in order to begin the next phase of their life. Caleb, Jacob and Amber left to begin getting a higher education. Anna moved out after getting married. Amanda actually departed home during her senior year of high school, before joining the U.S. Army.
I thought my goodbyes were over until a week or so ago when I watched as two more of my "babies" headed off for their new home. The "babies" to which I refer are not actually flesh and blood Henleys, but two of my cameras.
In all honesty I am not sure whether it was me, because of all the time I spent with my Pentax cameras, or other family members, who noted how I fussed over my photography equipment, who began calling the cameras my "babies" or "the kids" but the nicknames stuck.
As a father, I still relish the many hours that I spent playing with my children as they grew up. As a photographer, my "babies" have provided me with a great deal of enjoyment while pursuing spectacular sunrises, breathtaking sunsets, memorable moon rises and amazing lightning displays.
If my "babies" give me so much fun, why part with them? Parkinson's. The disease with which I am afflicted has reached the point where I can no longer safely venture out on photo shoots either by myself, or with someone's assistance.
Rather than allow my "babies" to sit around unused I decided to find them a good home.
I did not have to look too very far to find just such a person. While the majority of my family uses Canon cameras, my oldest son, Caleb, relies solely on his cellphone to take photographs. While Caleb has captured some beautiful images with his phone I cannot help but believe my "babies" will lift my son's photography to a whole new level once he grows accustomed to using them.
I will not lie to you, I felt some sadness as I recently watched Caleb head for home, knowing the cameras were securely packed away in his car. Still, there was also a part of me that felt good when my "babies" left home because I knew they will provide my son the same kind of enjoyment that they used to give me.
