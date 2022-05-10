It has been a few years since I began sleeping at night in my recliner which is located in the living room of the Henley hacienda.
Sleeping in that place in the house took some getting used to because of the smorgasbord of sounds that one can expect to randomly hear after the sun goes down in the "hood" on any given night. There is the rumble of muffler-lacking vehicles, the boom ditty boom of car stereo systems which have been set to go heavy on the bass, the wail of sirens on police cars, fire trucks and ambulances as they respond to a crisis of some type, the barking of dogs and yowling of cats, the voices of people walking in the alley that runs adjacent to my house and the occasional discharge of fireworks or a firearm.
To help drown out that wide assortment of sounds I began looking for items that would produce "white noises." My oldest son, Caleb, has loaned me a device that is equipped with soothing sounds such as water flowing in a creek, ocean waves coming ashore and a gentle rain falling. Another thing that helps me relax at bedtime is easy listening music such as that performed by the Carpenters, Bread, John Denver, Carly Simon and the Eagles. Finally, certain talk radio stations can assist me in unwinding.
Of the three radio stations I listen to at night only one, KMOX in St. Louis, offers an assortment of programming during the overnight hours along with hourly news updates.
One night last week I awoke in the wee hours of the morning, just in time to catch a network news update. One story which caught my ear had to do with walking. Apparently researchers have discovered that fast walkers live 16 percent longer than the rest of humanity.
As I lay there in the darkness in a state of semi-alertness it occurred to me that the story did not specify what constitutes a "fast" pace. Would it be the pace one would achieve if a large, angry canine was approaching from behind? Or would it be the speed a person would seek to reach if a small, three-legged dog with a sour disposition was closing from the rear? Or would it be a pace somewhere in between?
All I know is that as my Parkinson's has worsened so too has my walking speed diminished. I have now reached the point where I can be accurately timed walking with the assistance of a sundial on a cloudy day. So much for walking my way to a longer life.
