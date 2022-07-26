I recently learned that my brother-in-law Kent has been preaching regularly at a small church in southeast Missouri.
Being a fine Christian man, I was not surprised to learn that Kent was performing that task. What did pique my curiosity was the fact he has been using a voice-to-text program of some type to write his sermons. I am curious as to how well that is working out for him.
When the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted reached the point where I could no longer rely on my hands to type stories and columns for the Hannibal Courier-Post I began using a popular voice-to-text computer program known as "Dragon".
By and large the program does a decent job in terms of accuracy, but it is far from perfect which thoroughly tests my proofing skills. Sometimes Dragon will substitute words, frequently inserting words that sound nothing like the word I wanted. At other times it will completely omit words that I had spoken.
When Dragon refuses to provide the word I needed I have no choice but to spell it out verbally. If that doesn't work I will resort to pecking out the word with my trembling fingers, which is a painfully slow and tedious task.
In an effort to get more reliability from Dragon, my wife, Nancy, our tech expert and oldest son, Caleb, and I began to brainstorm. Was it my voice, which is growing ever softer because of the Parkinson's? Was it the microphone/headset, which I have used on an almost daily basis over the past few years? Could it be something as simple as the placement of the microphone?
Thinking that the microphone/headset might be wearing out, Nancy ordered me a new one.
At this point I wish I could tell you that the new device arrived and my frustrations immediately came to an end, but I would not want to tell you a lie.
First, the microphone/headset, which was scheduled to arrive in a few days from the East Coast, sat for over a week in a shipping facility in Connecticut.
When the new device arrived last Thursday we immediately plugged it into the computer, but Dragon refused to print a single word, whether it be something I had said or it thought that I had said.
Because I still had work to do Nancy plugged the old headset back in, but much to my dismay Dragon would not recognize my voice using it either.
As she has done on countless occasions Nancy saved my boney backside by typing as I dictated the story I needed to get done.
We talked Thursday night to Caleb, who resides in central Illinois, and he offered some suggestions on how to get Dragon functioning again. While I am not exactly sure what we did Friday morning to get Dragon operating at least it was so I could get a story written.
As I look back on the experience I find myself pretty much where I started, trying to figure out how to make Dragon behave.
