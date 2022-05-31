As I have shared in this space previously it is not uncommon to hear the sound of gunfire in the neighborhood in which I live. Last Thursday was just such a day.
I was taking a post-lunch walk around the block. I was shuffling through the 100 block of Lamb toward Broadway when suddenly three volleys of shots rang out not far from my location. While startled by the sound I was not worried that I might have a ringside seat for a Hatfield and McCoy shootout.
Because the Smith Funeral Home was less than a block from my location, I suspected that the shots I had heard were fired by an honor guard at a veteran's funeral. My suspicions were confirmed a few moments after the shots rang out when I heard taps sounded.
As one might expect the sound of gunshots had residents of the area curious regarding what might be going on. Because I had shuffled into sight shortly after the shots were heard, some people thought I might be a good source of information. Others, however, were concerned about my well-being.
"Are you all right?" inquired a woman who reportedly lives near me, but I had not met before that day. “Do you need someone to help walk you home? Is there anyone there for you when you get there?"
I thanked the woman for her kind offer of assistance, but assured her I was more sure-footed than I might appear to be at first glance.
My unsteady steps caught the attention of a Marion County deputy on Saturday morning. As I slowly walked west on Chestnut I paused for a moment so that a neighbor could turn onto the street. At that moment a county vehicle pulled up alongside me as the passenger side window lowered. The SUV's driver asked about my condition. He drove on after I convinced him that I was indeed OK.
Earlier in the week on consecutive days I had two different men, one a long-time resident of the ’hood and the other an employee of a local utility company, stop me while I was out for a walk and ask if they could pray on my behalf for healing from the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted. Not one to dismiss the power of a heartfelt prayer, I welcomed their efforts.
The two men of God took vastly different approaches. My neighbor rebuked the devil for having interfered with the good health that I had once enjoyed. The utility worker implored the Great Physician to grant me a miracle of healing.
After concluding his message to God with a hearty amen, the utility worker continued to hold my hand tightly as he looked me square in the eye.
“I believe that you will be healed, but you have to believe too. Do you believe?” he said.
While I assured the prayer warrior that I have faith that God could remove the Parkinson's in a heartbeat, I am of a notion that me being Parkinson's free may not be a part of his master plan, considering the number of people of faith who have made the same request in my behalf since I was first given the diagnosis.
As I take stock of my life and the fact that I have managed to avoid COVID, am still permitted to work from home, have recently taken delivery of a powered wheelchair, have a new ramp on which I can enter and exit the Henley hacienda, and a wonderfully loving and supportive wife, it has led me to a conclusion that I need to be sharing any time someone wants to pray for my Parkinson's.
“Thanks, but I've had my miracles.”
