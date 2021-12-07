A few years ago, with my Parkinson's symptoms obviously worsening, I concluded that I would likely not have many more opportunities to photograph Northeast Missouri's fall colors, I decided to burn a day of vacation in order to go on a quest for the best of the best in eye-catching leaves.
The big question that confronted me was where to go in order to get the most bang for my vacation day "buck?" I toyed with the idea of running south on Mo. 79, but concluded that by the time I reached anywhere that had the potential of being picturesque the sunlight would be working against me.
I considered going north to Kirksville, which is a community I have never visited in all the years I have called this region home. And while I enjoy taking photos in places I have never visited, when my primary mission on this particular day was to photograph beautiful fall foliage it was a good idea to have a clue on where to go once I reached my destination. I certainly did not want to burn a tank of gasoline and to come home empty handed. I was also afraid that by the time I reached Kirksville I would have lost the light anyway.
On nothing more than a whem I decided to drive through Riverview Park. While I am no stranger to the historic park, having even walked or driven through it during the fall season previously, never had I seen it with such vivid colors as on this particular day. Against a brilliant blue sky the various leaf colors seemed to radiate before my camera's lens. It was a day of photography that I will likely never forget.
As beautiful as the trees in Riverview Park can be, not all of Hannibal's most colorful leaves will be found there in any given year. I dare say that I am treated to a view of two of the community's prettiest trees by doing nothing more than looking out the kitchen windows of the Henley hacienda.
One of the trees is located in the 2500 block of Chestnut. This beauty, which features yellow leaves, is one of the first to begin showing its fall colors and is consequently one of the first to lose its leaves. But while at its peak of color it is breathtaking, morning, noon and evening. I kid you not, this tree even seems to glow before the sun rises and after it sets.
The other tree that I enjoy is an October Glory Maple, which just happens to be located in my backyard. Although I have hit my head on its lower branches while mowing more times than I care to remember, I have never been tempted to take a saw to those head-hitting limbs because it would mean fewer of the hybrid's red, orange and yellow leaves that it features each year.
In contrast to the colorful tree on Chestnut, the tree in my yard is slow about revealing its fall colors and dropping its leaves. During the month of November, despite periods of wind and rain, only a few of its leaves wound up on the ground.
Only during the early days of December did enough leaves fall to warrant breaking out rakes and bags. This past week, with temperatures in the 60s, my wife, Nancy, and our son, Caleb, filled a half-dozen large bags with leaves. But considering how many leaves are left on the tree and the pace at which they are falling, I suspect there will be something to do on Christmas besides opening gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.