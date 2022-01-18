I do not know if it is due to advancing age, or just the fact that I have lived a full life, but I seem to have memory gaps regarding different things I have done over the past 60-some years and when they occurred.
While I do not remember off the top of my balding head the year that I made the transition from film to digital photography, I do recall that after I had invested a few hundred dollars in the digital equipment that I was initially reluctant to use it.
I purchased my first digital camera, plus a couple of lenses, just days before departing on my first ocean beach vacation to the Outer Banks, N.C. Needless to say I did not leave myself with much get acquainted time with my new camera, which left me far more comfortable with my old, reliable film camera.
As tempted as I was to shoot exclusively with the film camera during the vacation, I resisted the urge and wound up using both of the cameras, sometimes taking photos of the same scene with each camera. Using the digital camera during the vacation provided me with an invaluable experience that I put to use while taking images after returning home.
Approximately a decade later, after concluding that my photo shooting days were essentially behind me because of the Parkinson's with which I am dealing, I set out to find a new home for my digital cameras. Since most of my children already owned a digital camera I decided to offer my photo gear to my oldest son, Caleb, whose taste in things to photograph is very similar to my own.
Up until I gave him two of my Pentax cameras Caleb had utilized, with a good deal of success, the camera that is built into his phone.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, when I gave Caleb the cameras, I also gave him some advice. I told my son that the best way for him to become comfortable with them was by using them. When Caleb returned home for Christmas he showed me a handful of sunset photos that he had taken with one of the Pentax cameras. I was encouraged by his results.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the daytime hours concluded with an absolutely stunning sunset. As the colors became increasingly vivid I watched as Caleb walked into the guest bedroom that he uses when home for a visit and emerge a few moments later with one of the digital cameras in his hands.
Caleb headed out the back door of the Henley hacienda. I longed to accompany my son, but thought better of it since there was still ice on the sidewalks and I did not want to run the risk of falling, or of slowing Caleb down. Instead I remained in the hacienda where I paced back and forth trying to catch a glimpse of Caleb to gain an idea of what he might be taking photos of in addition to the color in the sky.
He returned approximately 10 minutes later anxious to show me his handiwork. As Caleb displayed one by one all the images he had taken solely with the digital camera I found myself thankful that he had not been afraid to try using equipment he is not familiar with on such a great sunset instead of pulling out his phone camera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.