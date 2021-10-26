"We can cure that."
Those are the words every patient longs to hear their physician say, regardless of whether the "cure" takes the form of medication or a surgical approach.
In my case there is no cure for the Parkinson's with which I am afflicted. I cannot even take either of the two most prescribed medicines that help reduce the disease's most common symptoms because of the side effects they caused me.
There is also a deep brain surgical procedure that can bring relief to some Parkinson's sufferers. I am not a candidate for the surgery, and no, in case you're wondering, it is not because doctors have had trouble finding my brain.
Although I will likely never see a cure for my Parkinson's that does not stop me from seeing a neurologist periodically to ask questions regarding various things that may or may not be related to Parkinson's.
Last week my wife, Nancy, and I visited a neurologist in an effort to have some questions answered. High on our list of queries was one regarding the weight loss I have been experiencing.
While it is not as if I am getting thin enough that I may not be casting a shadow soon on even the sunniest of days, since my last trip to the neurologist in April I have dropped 13 pounds and now weigh just below 150 pounds.
My family doctor ran tests recently to rule out some potential causes of weight loss, such as cancer, and thankfully they all came back clean. The neurologist suggested that because I am in a perpetual state of motion most of the time because of hand and foot tremors, I am simply burning up all the calories I am taking in, plus some. The neurologist's order was for me to tie on the feed bag and eat when I am hungry and when I am not.
I mentioned to the neurologist that our family doctor was more concerned about my high cholesterol numbers than he was my weight loss. The neurologist said he believes that my declining weight is the bigger issue at this time. That is when Operation Weight Gain commenced.
Nancy has gone on the offensive in multiple ways. She is trying to fatten me up through sheer volume of food. After visiting the neurologist Nancy took me to a fast food place where I wound up with not one big burger, but two, along with half a large order of fries.
Not only am I eating three meals a day, my bride makes sure I am getting one to two snacks a day. Nancy is supplying me with protein drinks that are proven to add weight and muscle. My spouse has also fixed things that she knows will appeal to my sweet tooth, such as an apple crisp, plum cobbler and chocolate chip cookies.
One approach Nancy has yet to try is to present me with some of my favorite candies. That doesn't mean there has not been some available recently.
Back in early September my spouse returned home from a trip to the grocery store with a jumbo size bag of Reese's peanut butter cups. The stated reason for the purchase was to pass them out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
To be honest, if I had been a betting man I would have wagered good money that bag of candy, considering it is a family favorite at the Henley hacienda, would not have lasted two weeks let alone the almost two months until Halloween. Of course I would have been wrong. While a few of the Reese's have disappeared, most of the bag remains, along with another untouched bag of Reese's and a few Kit Kat bars.
Considering we have not had a single trick-or-treater the last couple of years, I feel safe in saying we will have candy left over which this year will undoubtedly mean more calories for me.
