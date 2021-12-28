I trust that you had an enjoyable Christmas. And even though receiving gifts is not the reason for the season, I hope that Santa was generous when it came to the presents that he left behind under your Christmas tree with your name on them.
At the Henley hacienda my wife, Nancy, was particularly pleased when a package arrived just a few days ahead of Dec. 25. It was not so much what the package contained that delighted my bride but the fact that it arrived in advance of the holiday from her brother, Steve, and his wife, Heather.
In early December Steve notified Nancy to be on the lookout for a 9-inch, by 8-inch, by 15-inch package within the next few days. Apparently the gift that Steve had sent to Nancy was one of approximately 19 identical gifts that he had entrusted the U.S. Postal Service to deliver within three days in accordance with its priority mail delivery schedule.
When the anticipated delivery date came and went it began to weigh upon Nancy's patience. Finally Nancy contacted her brother who told her that all the other packages that he had put in the mail had already been delivered, including one to Anna, Nancy and my daughter, who lives only about a mile away from us.
Because Steve had included tracking when he had mailed out the packages he was able to figure out where Nancy's package was at. Apparently the packages sent to Anna and Nancy arrived in Hannibal at the same time. However, unlike Anna's package which was delivered, Nancy's gift apparently sat in the Hannibal post office for two days before being shipped out on an odyssey that included multiple stops across the Midwest and as far away as North Dakota.
I am not quite sure what caused it to happen, but at some point the package wound up routed by the Postal Service back to Hannibal, where it appeared on our front porch a handful of days before Christmas, much to Nancy's delight.
The story does not end there. My spouse faced a big decision in when to open the package, immediately or on Christmas day. As it turned out her decision generated little drama. Because a portion of the box was damaged in transit, Nancy felt obliged to go ahead and open the package immediately in order to check on the well-being of the contents.
The big item inside the package was a popcorn popper. Also included were popcorn holders and an assortment of candies like one would find at a movie theater.
The popcorn popper prompted a trip down memory lane for Nancy, who pointed out the device's design was identical to the one her late parents had used on Sunday nights when a light supper was planned. Nancy also shared that her great-grandparents and grandparents would frequently send bags of popcorn home with visiting youngsters.
On Christmas Eve, as I munched on a bowl of freshly popped popcorn, it occurred to me that as far as the late-arriving package was concerned, it was better late than never.
