Editor,

On Aug. 28, my friend Hank Waters again touted moving to a public option in health care. He stated that "The private sector would continue to provide a 'private option' as long as it could satisfy a sufficient segment of customer base."

Unfortunately, it won't happen. As Dr. Scott Atlas of the Hoover Institution wrote in the Wall Street Journal on July 19, the public option kills off private insurance. That's because, to quote Dr. Atlas, "The public option would cause premiums for private insurance to skyrocket because of underpayment by government insurance compared with costs for service." Thus, private insurance cannot compete.

Canada is single payer all the way, and there is a reason droves of Canadians who can afford it come to the U.S. for important health care work. It is a relatively expensive system, with mediocre to poor outcomes. That includes unacceptable wait times before seeing a specialist and or a needed surgery; and an insufficient number of doctors, hospital beds and MRI units.

We have tried single payer in the U.S.: the Veteran's Administration. We do not need that writ large for everyone.

Bob Roper

Columbia