Oh rats! City

needs to clean

up this problem

On May 18 at 10 a.m., I was driving north on Liberty Street between the old Bank of America and the new Blue Ridge Bank. As I am driving there is a rat frolicking on the sidewalk in bold daylight. What a shock!

Mayor Weir and Public Works Department, let’s get this problem solved. This is not what I want to see or visitors to Independence to see.

Brenda Spencer

Independence

Taking away health

coverage for city

retirees is reprehensible

My husband worked for the Independence City Water Department for over 20 years, got injured on the job and had to have rotator cuff surgery. We are now in our 70s and needing the health insurance coverage and benefits promised to us all those years. However, the mayor and City Council have decided that because of their handling of all of the money paid in, they can no longer pay for these benefits worked for and promised.

We are retirees and not in good health. For us to have to start paying for this coverage would be financial ruin for us. We thought that even though we are having to deal with health problems, we at least had the assurance that would our health coverage would be there for us. Now with the city’s plan we are looking at financial and mental worries.

The retirees especially are going to be pushed off the cliff if this mayor and city council have their way. Just wanted the citizens and businesses of Independence to be aware that the city does not always honor their commitments. So much for the golden years!

They need to be aware that growing older is not a disease, but happens to everyone blessed with a longer life.

Sharon McBroom

Independence

Women need to vote

out legislators who

passed abortion bill

The women in this great state of Missouri need to unite against the Missouri Legislature. I’m sure the ladies noticed how gleeful and so happy to almost tears the men in this legislature were when the strict abortion law passed. Even the governor of Missouri said he was so happy to save so many lives.

There will be a backlash by taking names, and checking them twice, of all who voted yes, and I expect the next election those could be voted out of office.

We want to see the same enthusiasm for federal money for Medicaid passed, help for those less fortunate, help for senior citizens, help for your children, safety in our schools, more money for police officers and firemen, the roads and bridges repaired in our state. So I say fill your tanks, “get busy” and do the job you were elected to do, because right now, in my opinion, this legislature and governor are running on empty. Politicians, don’t even think of trying to dismantle “Clean Missouri” that the voters approved. We’re asking that politics stay clean in Missouri.

Judy Wanager

Oak Grove

Let your senator

know that you want

election reform

Missouri is one of only 11 states that require voters to provide an excuse each time they need to receive an absentee ballot. Many other states have made it easier for citizens to vote by allowing mail-in ballots and adopting automatic voter registration.

Volunteers from the League of Women Voters currently spend hundreds of hours registering voters, but we would support having Missouri officials or the federal government simplify our voting system by moving to automatic voter registration and an online registration system for all eligible voters.

The For the People Act (S949/HR1) is a comprehensive election reform package that includes those reforms. This bill already passed the U.S. House and is awaiting U.S. Senate action. It would break down barriers to voting and improve access. It would require states to allow same-day registration for federal elections and at least 15 days of early voting. It would also make Election Day a federal holiday.

The bill is designed to restore the Voting Rights Act, bolster election security, reform the redistricting process, and improve transparency in elections in all 50 states. It would give states the power and resources to modernize and secure their election systems so they would be more free, fair and accessible to all eligible Americans.

This comprehensive election reform legislation also cracks down on efforts to remove voters from rolls. It states that a citizen’s failure to vote is not a reason to take away his or her voter registration. It also ensures the restoration of voting rights to people convicted of felonies upon the completion of their sentences.

Readers of this publication should urge U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to investigate how government might be more responsive to citizens by requesting a hearing on this legislation in the U.S. Senate. Implementing these reform measures adopted by many other states have proven to increase voter turnout and as well as significantly reduce the costs of holding elections.

The American people deserve to have a hearing on transformative election reforms to put power back in the hands of the American people.

Sandy Eeds, Kansas City

President, League of Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties