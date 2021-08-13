Zachary Sean Turkington, infant son of Zachary Sean Turkington and Kali Virden was born and passed away at 3:57 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Spencerburg Cemetery in Spencerburg, MO.
Survivors include his parents of Hannibal, MO, 2 brothers, Brogan Virden and Camden Blackson, and 1 sister, Azylynn Mitchell. He is also survived by his grandparents. Shannon Virden and Christina Besher and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zachary was preceded in death by 1 brother, Brody Virden, grandfather, Brad Besher and great grandparents, Norma and Donald Virden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.