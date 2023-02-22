Yvonne Darlene Elsner, 94, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:20 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Darlene's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Darlene was born September 6, 1928, in Monroe City, MO to William F. Straub and Sophia Arp Straub.
She was married to William Lewis Elsner on April 16, 1950, in West Ely, MO. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2005.
Survivors include her three children, Craig Elsner, Carl Elsner (Shelly), and Cheri Meyers (Allan); one granddaughter, Kayla Diane Meyers Henderson (Mike); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian Lewis Elsner; one daughter, Diane Yvonne Elsner; one infant daughter, Connie Sue Elsner; one infant son, William Rayford Elsner; one granddaughter, Erin Leigh Elsner; one infant grandson, Trent Allan Meyers; and her brother, Rayford Straub.
Professionally, Darlene worked as a bookkeeper for Coca Cola Bottling Company in the 1940's. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Hannibal Optical Company and later Fashion Optical from which she retired.
Darlene was a graduate from Monroe City High School and Gem City Business College.
An avid traveler, Darlene loved traveling the world. The Northwest United States, Colorado, Nevada, and China were a few of her favorite destinations. Darlene was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan, she rarely missed watching a game and loved cheering on her favorite players over the years, Stan Musial and Yadier Molina. She also enjoyed traveling near and far to watch a game of O'Donnell's Fastpitch Softball and her son, Craig. Darlene was a wonderful cook and would host dinner for her family every Sunday, making the most delicious sweet potato pie and lemon pie. Darlene looked forward to having a large garden each year that she and her husband, Bill would take care of and harvest. Most of all, Darlene loved and cherished her family and friends was always putting everyone else before herself. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Darlene was a Lutheran by faith and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the care shown to their mother by the Hannibal Regional Health Care team, especially nurse, Bonnie.
Pallbearers will be Shelly Elsner, Mike Henderson, Mary Ann Ingram, Tim Hayden, Sternie Hull, and Paul Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
