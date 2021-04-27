Woodrow Dale “Woody” Wilson, 73, of Mexico, Mo., died April 25, 2021, at Noble Health, Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico. Service will be 11 a.m. April 30, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Burial with military honors in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., April 30, at the funeral home.
Woodrow Dale “Woody” Wilson, 73, of Mexico, Mo., died April 25, 2021, at Noble Health, Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico. Service will be 11 a.m. April 30, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Burial with military honors in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., April 30, at the funeral home.