Wilma Holmes

Wilma "Bettie" Holmes, age 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:45 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:00pm at the Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Jason W. Young will officiate.
Wilma was born in Naylor, MO to William and Yuva (Campbell) Bush in October of 1928. Like many of her generation adversity was no stranger to Wilma. A life marked by trial and tribulation, could have, and should have, left her cynical and untrusting of others. However, this was not the case for Wilma. She worked hard to raise her son Jimmy, and her daughter Ellen in a warm and loving atmosphere. As they grew they lived in a household that knew no strangers. It was not uncommon for Wilma to take in homeless and give them a safe place to sleep and a warm meal. It didn't matter what was going on in Wilma's life the people around her were guaranteed to end up smiling and laughing. Wilma was very proud of her son Jimmy who served his country with distinction as he paid the ultimate price and came home to Hannibal under the flag. Wilma loved to go visit Ellen and her husband Larry in San Diego, CA every year. She absolutely adored Larry, and would have hours of fun trying to make him think that she didn't. But it was the relationship with her daughter Ellen that meant the most to her. They were best friends. Wilma and Ellen would go places around Hannibal and bring laughter and smiles to people where ever they went. Wilma finally retired at the age of 85, but this didn't slow her down. It only gave her more time to spend with Ellen, and the many, many, foster grand children she had adopted over the years.
She will be missed by all who knew her and her legacy will live on for years to come by all those who were touched by her generosity, humor, and love.
Memorial contributions may be made to , in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Wilma memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com