Wilma (Bettie) Holmes, 92, of Hannibal, died August 25, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Sept. 2, in Grand View Burial Park. Grand View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Hannibal
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 4:45 pm