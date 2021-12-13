William W. Ainsworth

William W. "Bill" Ainsworth, 74, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:13 AM, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor James Bridges will officiate.
Burial with Full Military Honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Bill's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Bill was born September 14, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Hershel Ainsworth and Frances Derrick Ainsworth.
Survivors include his children, Quintin Ainsworth (Tabitha) of Hannibal, Missouri and Shawna Langerud of Paris, Missouri; brothers, Jim Ainsworth (Ann) of Holt Summit, Missouri and Ed Givan (Sherry) of Hannibal, Missouri; sister, Charlene Bridges of Hannibal, Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Patricia Ainsworth; and 1 nephew, Derrick Bibb.
Bill worked for General Mills as their lead machinist and, prior to that, worked for Burlington Northern Railroad. He was a Christian, by faith. Bill was somewhat of a Renaissance Man. He was a wonderful cook, with family favorites being his chili, tomato gravy and biscuits and banana pudding. He was also blessed with a green thumb and really enjoyed caring for his plants and flowers, which were beautifully adorned by his many lawn ornaments. Bill was a gifted painter and dabbled in ceramics, as well. A nature lover, Bill loved going mushroom hunting and fishing. In his leisure time, Bill liked to watch old Westerns such as the Rifleman or anything starring John Wayne. He was great with engine repairs and just an all around very intelligent man. With a such a lust for life and bright spirit, Bill will be incredibly missed by all those he held dear.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Langerud, Clayton Langerud, Jakib Ainsworth, Jernin Ainsworth, Bill Harbourn, Clint Ainsworth and Gabe Ainsworth.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior or the James E. Carey Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
