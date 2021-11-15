William Stover

William "Bill" Stover, 74, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:59 PM, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Arrangements for Cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Friends and Family are invited to Bill's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021at the funeral home.
Bill was born September 24, 1947, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Walter Lewis Stover and Martha Maxine King Stover.
Bill was married to Mary Joann Lieurance on March 27, 1965, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, William "Joe" Joseph Stover (Lisa McKay) of Hannibal, Missouri and Melissa Renee Stover Meyer (James) of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 sister, Betty Williams (Danny Powell) of Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren, Ashley Donlevy (Cody), Justin Meyer (Lacy) and James C. Meyer (Shelby); great grandchildren, Wyatt Donlevy, Brooklyn Donlevy, Zaelyn Meyer and Jaxten Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Stover; sister, Sharon Bowen; great grandson, Conner Donlevy; and special brother-in-law, Mike Williams.
Bill began his career working for Quincy Soybean, now called ADM. He then went on to General Mills and Hannibal Public Schools in Maintenance, before finally living out his true passion of tinkering with small engine repair, running his own shop. Bill was a man of faith and devoted Baptist.. He was a real people person, having never met a stranger, in part due to his jovial and ornery disposition. Everyone knew that Bill would give you the shirt off his back. When relaxing at home, Bill would take in episodes of Gunsmoke or John Wayne westerns. He also loved his many travels. They took him to Las Vegas, where he enjoyed playing slots, and all the way to Florida, where he caught a 5 foot shark while deep sea fishing. Bill was a water lover, happy fishing and boating anywhere. Bill's love for his family was strong and he was a loved by many. His spirit will never be forgotten by those whose lives he touched.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Lieurance, Jim Lieurance, Justin Meyer, James C. Meyer, Dennis McCoy, Danny Powell and Michael Toalson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice of Bowling Green, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.