William R. Luzadder

William R. “Bill” Luzadder, 91, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of the Lockridge and Fairfield communities, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Bill was born on April 29, 1930, in Burlington, Iowa the son of Harold “Jack” and Julia (Hall) Luzadder. He attended school at the Glasgow country school. Bill started working at a young age for Bill Blucher driving a B John Deere, and later for Fro Shelman. Bill was employed by Triangle Construction at the Rock Quarry before and after being drafted into the United States Army. He also worked for Otto Estle Construction then Frank Otte Construction. He also worked at the Ordnance Plant. He farmed and raised Cargill Seed Corn and went into partnership with Abe Vorhies to form Vorhies & Luzadder Construction Company. After a few years, Bill took over the business and it became known as Luzadder Construction Company, which he operated for almost 40 years. Bill served the city of Lockridge many years on the Fire Department, City Council and as Mayor. He was very instrumental in the building of the Lockridge Community Center and Senior Citizens Center. Bill was a member of the ILICA, American Legion and the VFW Post 2271. He was a member of the Lockridge Lions Club and the Lockridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. The Lockridge and Fairfield communities were his home before moving to Hannibal in 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of 56 years, his daughter, Denise (Gary) Beahan of Hannibal, his grandchildren, Hannah (Noah Zahn) Beahan and Isaiah Beahan and his great granddaughter, Aubryn Zahn, his sister, Ellen (Carroll) Spence of Mt. Pleasant and his brothers, Jerry Luzadder and Harold (Patty) Luzadder of Fairfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Lenore Nau.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa with Rev. Earl Swigart and Jeff Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at the Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Glasgow Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Glasgow Cemetery Association in his memory.
