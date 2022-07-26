William "Bill" Ray Andresen, 85, of Palmyra, Mo., died July 25, 2022, at home in Palmyra. Services for Bill and Carolyn will be at 10 a.m., July 29, at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra. Burial with full Military Honors performed by Boots-Dickson American Legion Post #174 will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., July 28, at the church. Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
