William L. Ott

William L. “Bill” Ott, 65, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:35 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his river camp in Ursa, IL.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bill’s river camp. Pastor Ryan Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Bill’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at First Union Congregational Church in Quincy.
The family is being served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Bill was born August 17, 1955, in Quincy, IL to A. Hubert and Betty (Klene) Ott.
He was married to Aleen Drebes on May 4, 1974 in Quincy, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include two children, Laura Williams (Shawn) of Fowler, IL and T.J. Ott (Kristin) of Plainfield, IL; three grandchildren, Olivia Williams, Bailey Williams, and Dax Ott; his father, A. Hubert Ott of Quincy, IL; three brothers, Bernie Ott (Cyndi) of Quincy, IL, Paul Ott (Debi) of Roxboro, NC, and George Ott (Donna) of Evergreen, CO; four sisters, Ann Ventrillo (Bob) of Kansas City, MO, Margie Scott of Columbia, MO, Teresa Scuderi (Sam) of Salem, NH, and Mary Kinscherf (Ron) of Quincy, IL; his mother in-law, Roberta Drebes of Quincy, IL; two brothers in-law, Wayne Drebes (Jackie) of Fowler, IL and Alan Drebes (Chris) of Quincy, IL; one sister in-law, Chris Greving (Dave) of Morton, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Ott; one son, Joey Ott; his father in-law, Harvey Drebes; and his grandmother in-law, Myrtle Horch.
Bill was the owner of Ott’s Auto Supply, an auto parts store in Hannibal, Kahoka, and Memphis, MO, for 32 years. He was well known not only for his vast knowledge of auto parts, but for the friendly atmosphere he created. One of his favorite days was his annual Customer Appreciation Day Breakfast where he would serve pancakes, sausage and eggs to his customers all day long.
Bill loved woodworking, spending time fishing, boating, relaxing at the beach, and tinkering at his river camp. He took joy in making breakfast at camp for his family and all of their friends. He was a second dad to many of his children’s friends and enjoyed spending time with all of them on the river. In his quiet way, he supported all who knew and loved him. Above all, he cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bill was a member of First Union Congregational Church in Quincy.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Ott, Shawn Williams, Tyler Robertson, Dustin Waschenbach, Bernie Ott, and Steve Danner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Wendling, Gary Kirchner, Trung Froman, and Shay Winters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ott grandchildren’s education fund.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.