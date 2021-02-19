William L. Oltman

William Lee Oltman, 91, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:31 AM Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Matthew Flatley will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
William was born July 9, 1929, in Hannibal, MO to Henry Lee Oltman and Martha Buskirk Oltman Janes.
He was married to Betty Jane Wilson on April 15, 1949 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 children: Terry Lee Oltman (Jeannie) of Hannibal, MO and Sharon Ann Johnson (David) of Painesville, OH; 3 brothers: Robert Janes (Myrna) of Hannibal, MO, Larry Janes (Earnestene) of Hannibal, MO, and Pat Janes (Dr. Jill) of Hannibal, MO; 3 grandchildren: Dionne Haney (Greg), John Oltman (Donna Mattera), and Chad Johnson (Hannah); 4 great-grandchildren: Tai Haney, William Haney, Cash Johnson, and Joss Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Frank Janes.
William was a union electrician for over 73 years and was a member of I.B.E.W. Local #350 of Hannibal, MO.
Away from work William loved to work on and restore old Allis Chalmers tractors. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, catching up on the news and weather and old-time country music were a few of William’s favorites. Most of all William simply enjoyed the moments he shared with his family and friends.
William was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cary Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.