William L. Conley

William Louis Conley was born on July 22, 1933 in San Francisco, California. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, from the comfort of his home, on September 18, 2021.
William “Bill” married Joyce Marie Alexander on November 22, 1953. They have three children: Lanette Maureen (Randy), Patricia Lynn, and Curtis William. His life was full of joy with the addition of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by 2 sisters; Carol Pemelton and Barbara Conley.
Bill created lifelong friendships through his love of sports, rifle and bow hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed fresh and salt water fishing; traveling throughout North America including Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. When he was younger, he played competitive baseball and basketball. Bill and Joyce raised their children in St. Helena, California where he was proud to have been a member of the City Council. Bill and Joyce moved to Hannibal in 1994 where he made wonderful friends in bowling leagues, on the golf course, and through his memberships with the Marion County Historical Society and Friends of Historic Hannibal.
Bill’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Patricia Hirner, Dr. Michael Bukstein, Dr. Pranav Parikh, and the ICU nurses at Hannibal Regional Hospital for saving his life 13 years ago and giving him the chance to enjoy many more years of life including weddings, births of great-grandchildren, vacations, love, and laughter.
Bill’s life was well-lived. His family and friends will miss him, but celebrate his spirit and will never forget the moments shared.
Per Bill’s wishes there will be no funeral services.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Online condolences may be made at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.