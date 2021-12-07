William Kovacs

William "Bill" Kovacs, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:13 AM, Monday, December 6, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 5:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate.
Bill was born May 8, 1938, in Budapest, Hungary to Karoly Kovac and Joolan Buck.
Bill was married to Josie Roy Kovacs on December 26, 1966 in Montreal, Canada. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Susan "Suzy" Wood (Peter) of Glendale, Wisconsin, Kimberly Kovacs (Rick Armor) of Van Alstyne, Texas and Antoni Waghelstein of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; 1 brother, Karl Kovacs of Germany; and 2 grandchildren, Caitlin Wood and Aidan Wood.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill worked professionally as a supervisor for General Mills in Hannibal, Missouri. He was a Catholic, by faith and devoted member of the Holy Family Catholic Church. Bill was known for his delicious cooking, with his chicken paprika and fried cabbage and noodles being family favorites. He enjoyed watching football and old Seinfeld episodes, when he wasn't reading the newspaper, Time Magazine or National Geographic. Bill loved his travels, taking cruises, heading down to Florida or playing poker in Las Vegas. He was also a regular at the golf course at Norwoods and enjoyed trout fishing in Branson, Missouri, with his friends. Bill loved life and his family. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to share in his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Haven Nursing Home. They may also be made to the Bill Kovacs Memorial Fund to benefit employees in need at General Mills, in which checks should be made out to Mill City Credit Union.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
