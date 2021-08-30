William J. Webber

William Joseph (Bill) Webber, age 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:30 am Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
William was born on February 14, 1940, in Leonard, MO the son of Joseph William and Dorothy Margaret (Rose) Webber.
He was united in marriage to Donalda (Donnie) Weatherman on July 31, 1965, in Spokane, WA (Fairchild Air Force Base). She preceded him in death on March 17, 2012.
Bill and Donnie loved to travel, especially to see her family and friends in Oregon, Washington and California. The "Webber Van" safely transported them thousands of miles across the country.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina Lynn (Reggie) Fenton (Jamie) of Hannibal, MO; son, Joseph William (Joe) Webber (Kim) of Neosho, MO; five grandchildren, Margaret Rose (Maggie), Morgan Claire and Jacob Brian Caldwell and Brandon and Eric Fenton.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Webber was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Mersman, and infant brother, Richard Webber.
Bill graduated from Shelbina High School 1957 and from Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL in 1959.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966. After basic training and tech school in Texas, Bill accepted an opportunity to attend the Military Justice School which the US Navy operated for all military branches in Newport, Rhode Island. He then spent three and half years at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington working in the Base Legal Office as a court reporter.
Bill was a long time Elder of First Christian Church in Hannibal. He served three-year term as President of the Board and Congregation and as a member of the Budget Committee from 1985 until his death.
Bill served as President of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce in 1980. He was instrumental in organizing the Chamber's Ambassador Program. He served a two-year term as President of the Mark Twain Association of Realtors and sixteen years as Secretary/Treasurer of the Association.
Mr. Webber joined the Kiwanis Club of Hannibal in 1972. He served as Club President in 1978 and 35 years as Club Treasurer. He served as Division One Lieutenant Governor in 1980 and again in 2000, representing clubs in northeast Missouri. Bill also served as Chairman of several Missouri-Arkansas District committees and a three-year term on the District Board of Directors. He served thirty years as a Trustee of the Earl Collins Foundation, the charitable arm of the Mo-Ark District. Bill attended 41 MO-ARK District Conventions held annually in August, 40 Mid-Year Conferences held annually in February. Locally, he organized craft vendors for 25 years at the Samuel L. Clemens Arts and Crafts Festival held in July as a part of National Tom Sawyer Days.
The family would like to thank Rich Dauma "Bills Hero" for always coming to rescue Bill when he found himself on the floor. Also a great thanks to Al Kennett for all of his phone calls, transportation to Dr. visits and always checking in on Bill.
Pallbearers will be Richard Dauma, Al Kennett, Jacob Caldwell, Kelly Smith, Brandon Fenton and Jeremy Gibson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the James E. Cary Cancer Center, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Bill's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com