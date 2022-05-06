William H. Mitchell

William Henry Mitchell, age 93, of Louisiana, MO passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, with his wife Peggy by his side.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park. Pastor Bill Maupin will officiate.
William was born on September 5, 1928, in Illinois, the son of William and Lita Mitchell.
He was united in marriage to Peggy A Mitchell on February 28, 1970 in Hannibal. Peggy survives them in death.
Survivors also include Two Sons, Steven Mitchell (Annette) of Country Club, MO, Greg Mitchell (Candy) of Hannibal, MO.
He was preceded in death by his Father, William Henry Mitchell, Sr. his Mother, Lita Mitchell; a Son, William Henry Mitchell, III; and his Sister, Yvonne Hamilton and her husband Jim Hamilton.
William was very proud to have served his country first four years in the Navy and then after he was discharged from the Navy he was drafted by the United States Army and went to fight in Korea where he earned several citations including several purple hearts.
Professionally William worked as a Welder and for Dundee Cement for twenty years until he retired.
William was a lifetime member of the Ballwin, MO VFW and also a member of the NRA.
William was considered by all that new him as a Master of all trades. If something was broken he could fix it, and if it didn't exist he could invent, design, and then build it. And once that was completed it would be built way beyond any minimum requirements. Because of this gift he was known as "Overkill Bill"! He loved hunting and fishing, and would never give up a chance to play poker with his nephews and his brother-in-law. And William never passed up an opportunity to eat Donna's cookies.
He was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 16 The Plaza, Troy, MO 63379
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on William memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
