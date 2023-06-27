William Ellis Rice, D.O., age 80, of Monroe City, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Grand View Funeral Home, Hannibal, MO. The Reverend Steve Goughner will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Grand View Burial Park.
The family invites you to a visitation celebrating Dr. Rice’s life from 5:00 - 7:00 on Friday, August 18th at the Grand View Funeral Home.
William was born on October 18, 1942, in Middletown, Missouri, the son of Ellis Edward and Ora Mae (Smith) Rice. He was married to Phyllis Ann Wells from 1963 until 2002, and later married Edith Eileen Lewis, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Survivors include his children, William Edward Rice and wife Cynthia of Carl Junction, MO and Elizabeth Wells Rice Jordheim and husband Tron, of Columbia, MO. Also surviving Dr. Rice are his five grandchildren: Helena Ann Jordheim, Carolyn Elizabeth Jordheim, Allee Jo Rice, Emily Mae Rice and Daniel Ellis Rice, of whom he was so very proud.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives and his brother, Edward Lee Rice.
William graduated from Community R-VI High School and furthered his education at Hannibal-LaGrange College, Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College (now Truman State University), and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Rice served one year of professional internship in Traverse City, Michigan.
A longtime member of the Monroe City community, Dr. Rice worked in private practice as a family physician from 1969 until 2001, and then as a contract physician for the Missouri Department of Corrections, 2001-2018. He was honored by his alma mater, KCOM, for serving 50 continuous years as a Doctor of Osteopathy; an honor for which he was grateful to have achieved.
In middle-age, Dr. Rice was commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve. He honorably served his country being deployed to Saudi Arabia in command of his hospital unit during Operation Desert Storm.
As a self-described “farm boy,” Dr. Rice (aka: Doc) spent his whole life enjoying farming as an avocation. Focusing on cattle and some crop farming, he generously shared his love of nature with his family and friends.
William enjoyed membership in several professional organizations over the years and was honored as President of the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, MAOPS, in 1997.
Most recently, Dr. Rice was a member of Union Congregational Church in Quincy, IL, although he was an active member of other churches throughout his life, teaching and leading, studying and serving. Above all, William was a man of God. He studied and practiced his Christian faith continually, and was always willing to share it with others, if they asked. His best teaching was by his life’s example.
Pallbearers of Honor will be: Helena and Carolyn Jordheim and Allee, Emily and Daniel Rice. Honorary pallbearers include: Mickie Doyle, Donnie Stone, Jim Mayes, Welton Hood, Dr. Joe Simmons, Dr. Jack Coleman, Kale O’Bryan, Rich Niemann and Richie Niemann.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice or Community R-VI School District.
