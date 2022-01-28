William E Fekete Jr., 76, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:38 AM, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to William's Life Celebration at a Memorial Service that will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
William was born April 1, 1945, in Allen Park, MI to William E. Fekete and Helen Gombas Fekete. He was married to Elaine K. Smith on August 4, 1967, in Taylor, MI. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2021.
Survivors include his two Sons, Brent Fekete (Lisa) of Hannibal, MO, and Brad Fekete (Carrie) of Moresville, NC, one brother, Jim Fekete (Phyllis) of Novi, MI, seven grandchildren,
and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
William previously worked as an Environmental Safety Professional and as a Health Inspector.
William was an involved participant in his kids and grandkids sports lives. He never missed being in the stands for a baseball or basketball game and even took a shot at coaching his son's teams. It was important to William that he was in attendance at his grandchildren's games to support and cheer them on to victory. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved dog, Mandy, and Granddog, Dobby "Little Buddy" and understood why they were known as man’s best friend. Ever true to his birthplace, William was a loyal fan to the Detroit Redwings, Tigers, and most of all The University of Michigan. There was nothing he couldn't fix with a tool in his hand and was a skilled wood worker. He was very talented even drawing beautiful praying hands and building toy boxes for friends and family to cherish. William took time to enjoy some of his favorite television shows including Bar Rescue, Andy Griffith, Coach and Old Westerns starring Clint Eastwood. He enjoyed listening to older Christian music, and Harry Chapin, Simon & Garfunkel, Ann Murray, or John Denver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Wagon, Inc. in Quincy, IL
