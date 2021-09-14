William E. Denish

William Eugene “Gene” Denish, 64, of Monroe City, MO passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021.
He was born in Hannibal, MO on December 23, 1956, to Esther Marie Cary Denish and Friend Edwin Denish.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Susanne Beer (James), Hunnewell, MO; a son Friend Edwin "Eddie" Denish II (Natalie) St. Louis, MO and a daughter Heidi Denish, St. Louis.; four grandchildren, Noah, Samuel, Emmiline and Fiona; his sister Darla Stephens (John) and Niece Jennifer Burditt (Ron).
Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Lee Denish, his parents, and his niece Amy Most.
He was married to Lisa Gottman on August 25, 1984, until 2006.
Gene was a 1975 graduate of Monroe City High School. He enjoyed football, track and was a member of FFA. Gene was a grain and livestock farmer. He hauled fertilizer and water. He was intelligent, liked history, and was very good at math. Gene was hard working and ambitious. He liked to joke and was a fan of giving others nicknames. He enjoyed singing short rhyming songs that he made up. Gene was a member of the Board of Directors of Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative from 1997 to 2015. He was a member of Warren Baptist Church. Gene was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe City High School FFA.
Family and friends are invited to his Life Celebration at a visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday September 16, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday September 17, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
Pallbearers will be Les Minor, Darin Sharkey, Ron Burditt, Lanny Wagner, JD Beer, and Mark Denish.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.