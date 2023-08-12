William E. "Billy" Motley, 53, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:40 AM, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Billy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Billy was born May 31, 1970, in Hannibal, MO to William B. Motley and Catherine M. Lopez. Motley.
He was married to Deanna Nobe in 1995 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his father, William B. Motley; three stepchildren, Jenel Hammock (Ethan), Caleb Benn (Emily), and Gage Benn; one brother, Jeff B. Motley; two grandchildren, Bentley and Ryker; one nephew, Clayton Motley; special family, Laila; and his beloved dog, Pork Chop.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine M. Motley, uncle, Roger T. "Tip" Motley; aunt, Margie Ann Clark; grandmother, Katherine "Marge" Motley; mother-in-law, Ruth Hanlin; and father-in-law, James Nobe.
Billy attended Hannibal Public School and later attended Hannibal LaGrange University where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Engineering.
Professionally, Billy worked as a supervisor at B&D Concrete in Hannibal, MO for many years.
Away from work, Billy enjoyed being outdoors tending to his vegetable garden and barbecuing rib eye steaks. Gunsmoke and The Rifleman were a couple of Billy's favorites to catch on television. Billy was an avid coin collector. Above all, Billy was a family man and cherished each and every moment spent with his family. Billy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Billy was Catholic by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
