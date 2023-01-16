William "Bill" Davis, 81, of Taylor, Mo., died January 13, 2023, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and grandchildren at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Mo. Funeral Ceremony will be at 10 a.m., January 18, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Maywood Cemetery in Maywood, Mo. Visitation will be January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
Taylor, Mo.
