William C. Thomas

William Carroll Thomas, 91, of New London, Mo., passed away at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate.
William was born on May 13, 1929, in Mountain View, Missouri the son of George and Pearl (Belew) Thomas.
He was united in marriage to Ronnie May Thomas. She preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2006.
William was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Thomas; one daughter, Carol Conde; one brother; four sisters; and five grandchildren.
Survivors include his first wife, Elizabeth Franklin of Palmyra, Mo.; three sons, Chris (Brenda) Thomas of New London, Mo., Donny Thomas of New London, Mo., and Patrick (Theresa) Thomas of Palmyra, Mo.; five daughters, Jessie (Jim) Bevenour of Rolla, Mo., Pam (Don) Weisenborn of New London, Mo., Teresa Jones of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Jennifer (Calvin) Thomas of Palmyra, Mo., and Tina (Tim) McClelland of Quincy, Ill.; two stepsons, Archie Clark and Marty Clark; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William worked as a truck driver for the Mark Twain Beverage Company in Hannibal, Mo. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing the keyboard and guitar. He liked listening to country music especially Conway Twitty and watching Hee Haw.
Pallbearers will be Eric Clement, Brandon Thomas, Brady Sims, Mikel Frantz, Bobby Frantz, Ryder Sims, Stephen Lacey and Devon Baker.
