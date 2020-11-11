Monroe City, Mo. William C. Smola Nov 11, 2020 Nov 11, 2020 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William C. “Bill” Smola, 81, of Monroe City, Mo., died Nov. 10, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Mexico, Mo. Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hannibal baker in running for title of 'Greatest Baker' Daniel T. Dyke Daniel T. Dyke Daniel L. Strode Carolyn S. Dietle Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView