William C. "Bill" Bogener

William “Bill” C. Bogener, 83, of Palmyra, passed away at 10:35 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bill’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Masonic Service will be from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM for family only and a public Memorial Service will be at 11:30 AM December 23, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Bill was born July 25, 1937, in Kearney Nebraska to William N. Bogener. He was married to Winona M Chamberlain on June 6th, 1955. She survives.
Survivors include his wife, Winona M. Bogener, his children Terry (Carolyn Newberry) Bogener, Jerri (Wayne) Johnston, and Sherri (Dennis) Elliott; grandchildren Ian Dixon, Jess Bogener, Cameron Bogener, Drew (Cassie) Elliott, Leslie (Bogener) Cafun, and Chase Johnston; great grandchildren Braxton Elliott, and Aspen Elliott
Bill was preceded in death by his Parents, three sisters, and one brother.
Bill worked in Maintenance for General Mills, although he was a Carpenter by trade. He built houses and developed many housing developments, in Palmyra, over the years.
He loved softball and baseball and spent many years coaching the youth of Palmyra.
Memorials may be made to the Palmyra Food Pantry.
