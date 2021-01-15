Wilbert "Pee Wee" Reynolds, 77, of Center, Mo., passed away at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Private burial will be at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo. Pastor Randy McDonald will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Wilbert's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Wilbert was born June 12, 1943, in Hannibal, Mo., to Harold Jenkins Reynolds and Ruth Thelma Ferrell Reynolds. He was married to Rose Elma Felter August 30, 1968. She preceded him in death in 2004.
Survivors include two children, Dawn Eddington (Darin) of Perry, Mo., and Danette Henderson (Robbie) of Perry, Mo.; a special companion, Pam Davis of Vandalia, Mo.; one brother, Bill Reynolds (Edith) of Yucaipa, Calif.; three sisters, Belva Wisdom of Center, Mo., Ruth Ellen Powell of Centralia, Mo., and Frances Schlieper (Ron) of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; four grandchildren, Payten Eddington, Parker Eddington, Paige Eddington and Megan Henderson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Wilbert is also survived by his beloved dog, Bentley.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Herbert "Denny" Reynolds; one sister, Violet Elaine Reynolds Bailey; and three brothers-in-law, Glenwood Wisdom, Joy Powell and Jack Bailey.
Professionally, Wilbert was a truck driver for Ralls County Road and Bridge Crew, from which he retired.
Wilbert enjoyed traveling as well as riding his Harley Davidson Fat Boy. An avid hunter, Wilbert hunted deer and squirrel, and loved fishing. Trips to the Panama Canal, Alaska, or even watching some old westerns like Gunsmoke or Bonanza were a few of Wilbert's favorite things. Most of all, Wilbert took pleasure in the time he could spend with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Wilbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Wilbert served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 earning the rank of PFC E3. Wilbert also was a sharpshooter in the Army and earned the National Defense Service Medal and Safe Driver's Badge.
Wilbert was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
