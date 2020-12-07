Wendall W. Vance, 76, of Palmyra, Mo passed away at 12:32am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Funeral service will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, Mo.
Pastor Kent Lewis will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of service at Mission Hill Baptist Church.
Burial with full Military Honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, Mo.
Wendall W. Vance was born in Macomb, Illinois, November 15, 1944 to Dick Vance and Frances Young Vance Faxon.
Wendall was a member of Mission Hill Baptist Church of Palmyra, Mo.
Survivors include one child, Michael W. Vance (Angela) of Curryville Mo.; one half-brother, Alan Vance of Hannibal Mo.; one sister, Lennis Raney of Palmyra, Mo; one half-sister, Cindy Benjamin (Rod) of Hannibal, Mo.
Wendall W. Vance was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harry Bruce Vance and Victor “LeRoy” Vance; and one sister, Martha A. Wiseman.
He loved his grandchildren, Carrie Lyn Vance and Adam Michael Vance, as well as two step grandsons, Scott Emerick and Jacob Sutton.
Wendall attended Hannibal High School.
Wendall served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War.
Wendall worked at Columbia Machine in Vancouver WA for 35 years. He was palletizing engineer draftsman.
Wendall loved golfing. During spring training for the Seattle Mariner in Arizona, he would golf after watching every spring baseball training. He would make trips to Mount Hood, Oregon and ski the Cascade Mountains. Fishing was a favorite of Wendall, as well as golfing.
Wendall loved all movie cast by Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford. One of his beloved TV shows was Columbo which was played by Peter Falk.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Emerick, Jake Sutton, Cindy Benjamin, Brandon Vance and Richard Crane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.