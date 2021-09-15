Weldon Brown Calvert, 94, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died September 13, 2021, in Blessing Hospital.
Born, September 27, 1926, Weldon was born in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Aubin and Elsie Brown Calvert.
In 1948 he married LaVerne Thomas. She died in 2005.
Weldon grew up in Revere, Mo. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War 2 in the South Pacific. After discharge, he began his studies at Hannibal LaGrange College, where he met LaVerne.
After marrying, he worked on the family farm. As his family grew, he continued working and went to Culver Stockton College to finish his degree. He became a teacher at Quincy Public Schools (Berrian School and Baldwin West) for thirty years.
Weldon’s life was full with children, sports, church, animals, and friends. He often said the three things he did right were serving in the military, finishing college, and marrying the right girl.
Survivors include sons Tom Calvert of Hannibal and Jack Calvert (Alisha) of St. Louis, Mo.; daughters Betty Anders (Kerry) of Quincy and Jill Snare (Tim) of St. Louis, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and special friend Fran Hays.
Weldon was preceded in death by his wife; three daughters, Helen Ann Calvert (infant), Ruth Chambers, and Carol Duffy; daughter-in-law Beverly Calvert; and son-in-law John Duffy.
Services will be Saturday, September 18. Visitation will be 11 am till 2 pm at First Christian Church fellowship hall, behind the church on Church Street. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm at Grand View Burial Park.
Memorials may be made to Culver Stockton College or First Christian Church Scholarship Fund.
The family asks that masks and social distancing be observed at services.
Smith Funeral Home and Chapel are providing services.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Weldon's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com