Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Wayne Wright Clark

May 17, 2021

Wayne Wright Clark, 90, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died May 16, 2021.

James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.