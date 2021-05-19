Wayne Wright Clark, 90, of Lake St. Louis, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:35 AM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday May 22, 2021 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Wayne's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday May 21, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. There will also be a visitation held Saturday May 22, 2021 at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Wayne was born September 19, 1930, in Phoenix, AZ to Enoch "Jack" Clark and Flora Wright Clark. The family moved to Missouri when Wayne was 2 years old.
He was married to Marilyn Taylor on January 1, 1950 at the Southside Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include 1 daughter, Nancy Clark of St. Charles, MO; 1 son, Daniel Joseph Clark (Sandra) of Edmond, OK; 1 brother, Richard "Dick" Clark (Betty) of Corpus Christi, TX; and 3 grandchildren Matthew Clark (Kristina), Adam Clark (Heather), and Thomas Clark (Emily).
Wayne was preceded in death by 1 son, Jeffrey Wayne Clark; a sister Verna and brother-in-law Daniel Herman Wagner, sisters-and- brothers-in-law Betty and Bud Englehardt, Delores and Bob Kiefaber, and sister-in-law Marcella Franklin.
Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Wayne worked in telephone and cable television construction most of his professional career. He retired from the Telcom Engineering Company, where he was a partner. Telcom Engineering was among the first firms to bring cable television to the State of Missouri. This work also took him to many foreign countries.
Away from work Wayne was a “Renaissance Man” of sorts, he enjoyed an array of interests over the years. Wayne took pleasure in traveling with his family, he especially enjoyed visits back to his home state of Arizona. Golfing with friends, antiquing for that rare old clock or telephone or attending a local flea market for his next rust covered treasure were all a few of Wayne’s favorites. Wayne also liked to research his family’s genealogy and explore the nature around him with his family. Together Wayne and his family enjoyed many camping adventures and trips to the family "farm" in Northeast Missouri. Wayne’s photography, his signature whistle to get his family’s attention and his talented “Mr. Fix It” ways will all be missed. Most of all Wayne cherished his family, he always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Wayne was Christian by faith and formerly attended the First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Clark, Adam Clark, Thomas Clark, Kevin Franklin, Clark Wagner, Shawn Kiefaber, Bill Boston, and Sherman Kiefaber.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mark Twain Home and Museum, 120 North Main, Hannibal, MO 63401, Wild Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088-2036 or St. John's Lodge #28 A.F. & A.M., 1102 Central Ave. Hannibal, MO 63401
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.