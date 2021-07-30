Wayne E McNeal, age 78, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:15 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Harry S. Truman VA hospital in Columbia, MO
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand View burial Park following the service.
Visitation celebrating Wayne's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of service Tuesday August 3, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Wayne was born on January 10, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri. The son of Paul and Evelyn Armeda (Six) McNeal.
Survivors include wife, Debra McNeal of Hannibal; three Sons, Eric McNeal, Aaron McNeal, and Justin McNeal; a daughter, Peggy Powell; three sisters, Dorothy Newlon, Shirley Chaney, and Sharon Sheffield; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley Ruth White, a brother, Kenneth McNeal; and a sister, Doris Bauer.
Wayne graduated from Hannibal High school. A Veteran, Wayne received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force, while serving his country in the Republic of Vietnam.
After the war Wayne went on to work at Pillsbury. His loves were fishing & hunting, coin collecting, and traveling. He loved to go for long drives.
Wayne was a member of Clover Road Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Powell, Steve Wilson, Lynn Hodges, Phillip Ryan, Jack Ryan, Ryan Hauersperger.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Key, Gene Sheffield, and John Shrum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry S. Truman VA hospital in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Wayne's memorial page at www.grandviewfunerall.com