Waunita Darlene Bowen, 86, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Private burial will be Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Center Cemetery in Center, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Waunita's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Waunita was born June 11, 1934, in Marion City, Mo., to Charles Anderson and Elizabeth F. Eger Anderson. She was married to Herbert Dean Bowen on June 25, 1965 in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2009.
Survivors include her three children, Victoria Dry, Les Bowen, and Diane Castleberry; five grandchildren, Alan Bowen, Megan Castleberry, Jill Miller, Kelly Bowen, and Benjamin Castleberry; and two great grandchildren, Hallie Bowen and Carter Bowen.
Waunita was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Hubert Anderson, Lester Anderson, Virginia Anderson Tapley, Mildred Anderson Heitman, Cecil Anderson, and Russell Anderson.
Professionally, Waunita worked at Kresge's and International Shoe Factory before getting married. Later, she worked in dietary at Hannibal Regional Hospital from which she retired.
Waunita loved to work jigsaw puzzles, read romance novels, go fishing, and going on day trips to see plays, musicals, and other attractions. Watching the Young and the Restless, Law and Order, or Jeopardy were a few of Waunita's favorites. Waunita always enjoyed gathering at the "big table" to meet her friends for lunch at McDonald's. Waunita made some of the most delicious sugar cookies and made them in festive shapes around the holidays. Most of all, Waunita enjoyed the time she could spend with friends and family.
Waunita was a member of Ladies Night Out, the Grandview Belles, and the Red Hats.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue or the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
