Warren Keith Foglesong, 65, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:18 AM Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Chambersburg Cemetery in rural Kahoka, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Chambersburg Cemetery in rural Kahoka, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Warren's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Warren was born January 1, 1958, in Kirksville, MO to Harold Foglesong and Marjorie Eoff Foglesong. He was previously married to Barbara Hamner. She survives. He was later married to Cindy Bolton. She preceded him in death in 2003.
Also surviving are one daughter, Wendy Monical (Robert) of Dakota Dunes, SD; one brother, Michael Foglesong (Mildred) of Kahoka, MO; four sisters: Marlene Wilson (Edgar) of Alton, MO, Sharon Johnson (Glen) of Hamilton, IL, Deanna Markey of Keokuk, IA, and Bonnie Foglesong of Wayland, MO; three grandchildren: Eston, Isabella, and Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He is also survived by best friend, Robert Culp.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Toby Foglesong; one brother-in-law, Roger Lemaster; and one niece, Jessica Lemaster.
Professionally, Warren worked for the Iron Workers Local #577 in Burlington, IA.
Away from work, Warren loved fishing at Fox Valley Lake, playing cards, and hanging out with his friends at the Waterhole. In his younger years, he was an avid deer hunter. A wonderful cook, Warren made the most delicious peanut brittle, turnovers, breaded chicken, and fried fish. Warren had a great memory and he loved to tell stories. Calling his grandchildren, watching old westerns, and frog hunting made Warren smile. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he could spend with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eston Monical, Robert Monical, Brandon Lemaster, Chad Ewing, Nathan Lemaster, Jason Ewing, Nick Markey and Jack Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hayes Monical and Isabella Monical.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chambersburg Cemetery Association.
