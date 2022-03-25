Warren Everette Johnson Sr., 69, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 9:17 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in New London, Missouri .
Memorial services will be Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 PM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Warren's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Warren was born October 29, 1952, in Hannibal, Missouri to Louis Johnson and Ethlyn Lavonne Lynch Johnson Burbank.
He was married to Brenda Kay Robertson Johnson. She survives.
Survivors include his three sons, Warren Everette Johnson Jr. (Donnetta); Waylan Ellery Johnson (Michele); and Weston Edmond Johnson; two brothers, Louis H. Johnson; and Ronald Johnson; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Johnson (Lexie); Dylan Johnson; Walter Ellery Johnson; Kaylee Johnson; Audree Johnson; Landon Johnson; and Lucas Johnson; one great grandchild, Layla Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Terry Johnson.
Professionally, Warren retired from MoDOT where he was the head of the striping crew. He was also a logger and recently worked with his son at his tree service.
Warren loved the time he could spend outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and boating were a few of his favorite activities. He took great pleasure in being able to take his boat out fishing for catfish and camping on the Mississippi River and on Salt River. Spending time in the woods hunting for deer was Warren's favorite fall pastime, but you could also find him hunting for rabbits, squirrels, and turkeys. Warren was a talented mechanic, if it was broke, he could fix it. Warren was a master on the barbecue grill, his specialties were pork steaks and ribs. Most of all Warren cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
