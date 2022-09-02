Wanda L. Arnold

Wanda Lou Arnold, 83, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:29 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Wanda's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Wanda was born April 27, 1939, in Clarence, MO to George Tilden Smith and Sarah Olive Stamp Smith.
She was married to Edward E. Arnold on March 11, 1961, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2015.
Survivors include her five children, Eric Arnold (Josephine) of Hannibal, MO, Sarah Phelan (Tim) of Columbia, MO, Nathan Arnold (Nikole) of Dover, DE, Angela Donna Razmas (Jason) of Hannibal, MO, and Jeremy Arnold (Kerry) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Mariah, Luci, Bronia, Rachel, Edward, Hannah, Zach, Evan, Angelo, and Lily; three great grandchildren; and her special cat, Puss.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Ford; brother, Dave Smith.
Professionally, Wanda worked as a secretary and later a realtor.
Wanda loved working in her flower garden and especially loved American violets and tulips. She enjoyed going to the tulip festival in Pella, Iowa to look at all the beautiful flowers. Wanda was an avid writer; she loved to journal and write poetry. Coin collecting and watching the stock market were a couple hobbies that Wanda enjoyed. In her free time, Wanda liked to challenge herself with crosswords and puzzle games. She enjoyed watching Mizzou basketball and catching episodes of the Golden Girls, Mike and Molly, and the Andy Griffith Show. Above all Wanda enjoyed her time spent with her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Eric Arnold, Jeremy Arnold, Tim Phelan, Jason Razmas, Zach Razmas, and Tristan Bowen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.