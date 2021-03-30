W. Louis Miller, 24, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 8:30 AM Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Corey Allen will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Louis’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, April 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Louis was born April 23, 1996, in Hannibal, MO to H. Louis Miller and Stacey Nelson.
Other survivors include his father, H. Louis Miller (Dawn Smith) of Hannibal, MO; his mother, Stacey Nelson (Steve Dungan) of Hannibal, MO; 1 brother, H. Levi Miller (Skylor) of Hannibal, MO; his grandparents, Gary and Christina Nelson of New London, MO; 2 aunts, Judy Moore (Douglas) of Bowling Green, MO and Sarah Nelson of Perry, MO; and many cousins.
Louis was preceded in death by 1 sister, Victoria Lanae Miller; his grandfather, William Louis Miller; and his grandmother, Shirley Jean Parson Miller.
Professionally, Louis was a plumber and was co-owner and operator of Miller Plumbing. He also previously worked at Port Industries and Top-Notch Customs.
An adventure seeker, Louis enjoyed racing dirt bikes, four wheelers, side by sides and even go-kart racing in his younger years. From his early years Louis was always interested in trucks and cars and machinery and took pleasure in tinkering and repair and restoration projects. Spending time with friends around the bonfire, kayaking the Salt River or simply fishing or camping with family at the bay were all activities that Louis loved. Most of all Louis will be remembered for his colorful personality and fun spirit. Louis always enjoyed the moments he shared with his family and friends.
Louis was a member of Consumed International Ministries.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
