Vivian L. Williams

Vivian Lorraine Williams, 86, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:44 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Vivian’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO .
Vivian was born November 22, 1934, in Huntington, MO to Leroy Talton and Amanda Marie (Scott) Talton. She was married to Delbert J. Williams. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1997.
Survivors include 8 children: Carolyn Campbell of Las Vegas, NV, Penny Ward (Hank) or Kankakee, IL, Wayne Lankford (Jaye) of Atlanta, GA, Jimmy Lankford (Laurie) of Hannibal, MO, Johnny Lankford (Julie) of Colfax, IA, Florence Lankford of Kansas City, MO, Tony Williams of Hannibal, MO, and Yevette Dixon (Julien) of Dallas, TX; 3 brothers: Donald Talton (Jane) of Columbia, MO, Joe Talton (Nancy) of Columbia, MO, and George Talton (Mary) of MooreHaven, FL; 46 grandchildren; 96 great grandchildren; 70 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other special family.
Vivian was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Lankford and her brother, Everly Talton.
Vivian loved to travel with her friends and family, and loved family reunions while camping, cruises and travel to Jamaica, the Bahamas, Hawaii, and to visit her best friend Polly Ray, Maryland. A wonderful cook, Vivian made the most delicious chocolate cake, apple pie from scratch, and just about anything else you can think of. Vivian loved to listen to gospel music. Abbott and Costello, the Hallmark channel, and the Lifetime network were some of Vivian’s favorites. Most of all, Vivian enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends.
Vivian was a member of the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Jay’Kob King, Earl Buckner, Timothy Griffith, Matthew Lankford, Cortez Lankford, and Julien Dixon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Constance Pierce, Ebonie Williams, and Mica Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes which aides the homeless.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com