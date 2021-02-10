Vivian L. Phillips, 91, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:45 AM, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Vivian was born September 15, 1929, in Hannibal, MO to William Brothers and Mary Baker Brothers.
She was married to Harold L. Phillips on April 6, 1946 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Survivors include 1 daughter, Kimberly A. Robinson of Hannibal, MO, 3 grandchildren, Teri Twyman, Joseph Goodhart and Kelly Goodhart and 2 great grandchildren, Jase Goodhart and Harrison Twyman. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 1 daughter, Sandra L. Phillips Johnson; 1 sister, Nancy Willing; and 2 brothers, George Black and Marvin Eugene "Gene" Brothers.
Vivian was a retired case manager for the Hannibal Regional Center. In her retirement Vivian worked at Marion County Services and Swiss Colony both of Hannibal. She also previously worked at the International Shoe Factory and at Levering Hospital.
A gifted cook, Vivian loved to try new recipes. She enjoyed country music and spending time with her pets over the years that included dogs, cats and even canaries. Vivian was also a talented seamstress often sewing clothing for her daughters and herself. Trips to Las Vegas with her husband, Harold, checking out the Home Shopping Network on TV and enjoying her decorating magazines were also activities that Vivian took pleasure in . Most of all Vivian cherished the moments she was able to share with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
