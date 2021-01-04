NEW LONDON, Mo. Virginia Manzella Jan 4, 2021 Jan 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virginia Manzella, 93, of New London died Jan. 3, 2021, at her home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Richard Baker Sena L. Frame Arthaniel Allison Violet R. White Joseph E. Rothweiler Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView