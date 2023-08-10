Virginia M. Mulhern, 95, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:45 PM Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel and Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Virginia's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Friday, August 18, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. There will be a Rosary Service held at 4 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Virginia was born November 7, 1927, in Monkey Run, MO to Charles Kitsock and Anna Konko Kitsock.
She was previously married to James R. Mulhern on July 27, 1950, at Holy Cross Chapel in Ilasco, MO. He preceded her in death in November of 1988.
Survivors include her two children: Jill M. Neubert (Richard) of South Bend, IN, and Jim M. Mulhern (Elizabeth) of Hannibal, MO; one special niece, Cindy Locke and her son, Brian; five grandchildren: Jillian Barklage (Jerry), Adrienne Neubert, Cailin Neubert, Paddy Mulhern, and Robert R. Buffington III (Micki); three great grandchildren: Ava Buffington, Piper Buffington, and Colin Barklage; and many cousins and special family members.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jane Mulhern Buffington Ernst; and two sisters: Mildred Golian and Dorothy Lawson.
Virginia was a mother and homemaker. She worked professionally outside the home as a secretary for the Harrison Implement Company. Later Virgina joined the staff of Hannibal’s first female mayor, Lillian Herman as her administrative assistant. From City Hall, Virginia then worked for many years in the Medical Records Department of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and then retired in 2012 from the Northeast Independent Living Services clerical staff.
In her free time Virginia enjoyed antiquing, always out looking for her latest find. Virginia’s faith and family were always central to her life. She took pleasure in being at family gatherings and being involved with her faith community.
Virginia was a Catholic by faith and was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal.
She was also a member of the Council of Catholic Woman at Holy Family, Quincy Cursillo, and the Secular Franciscans of Quincy. She had a special relationship with the Blessed Mother, St. Jude, and St. Francis of Assisi. Virginia treasured her faith and her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rick Neubert, Trey Buffington, Paddy Mulhern, Brian Locke, Jerry Barklage, and Terry J. Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Secular Franciscans of Quincy, IL and Holy Family Catholic School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.