Virginia M. Hampton, 97, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:51 AM, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Michael Neff will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Virginia’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday at the church.
Virginia was born September 21, 1923, in Mexico, Missouri to John Frederick Songer and Ella Underwood Songer.
She was married to Herbert J. Hampton on August 21, 1940 in Martinsburg, MO. He preceded her in death on January 12, 1987.
Survivors include her 3 children: Nancee J. Ott of Irving, TX, Pamela S. Brown (David E.) of Hannibal, MO, and John W. Hampton of Hannibal, MO; 7 grandchildren: Anthony “Tony” J. Ott, Sean Hampton, Scott Hampton, Christopher Hampton, Tanya R. Crane, J.W. Hampton, and Katrina L. Hampton; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by 1 son, David R. Hampton; 2 brothers, John Frederick Songer and Eugene Songer; 1 daughter in law, Jane Ann Hampton; 1 grandchild, Bridgette Dawn Carroll; and 1 great grandson, Austin Scott Hampton.
Professionally, Virginia worked at the Shoe Factory in both Hannibal and Palmyra. She also worked as a housekeeper.
A talented seamstress, Virginia enjoyed embroidering dish towels. She dedicated much of her life to serving children. Virginia worked with the Foster Grandparents Program. In 2013, they celebrated her 24 years (1989-2013) of service as a foster grandparent.
Virginia was a longtime member of the Tabernacle of Praise Church where she also worked in the nursery.
Pallbearers will be J.W. Hampton, Colt Lee Crane, Chris Hampton, Scott Hampton, Sean Hampton, and Austin Crane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Hampton and Drew Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program through the Douglass Community Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.